Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,969 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 167,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.