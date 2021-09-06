Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

