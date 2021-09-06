Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $242,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.