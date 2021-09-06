Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,794 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

PFG stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

