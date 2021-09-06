Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PerkinElmer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 100,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 76,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $190.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.50 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.