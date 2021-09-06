Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) received a $95.00 target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 53.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

