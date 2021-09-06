Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,038 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $79.43 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

