Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,488 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,960 shares of company stock valued at $98,390,012. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $366.48 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

