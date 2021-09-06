Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

