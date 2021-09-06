Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.