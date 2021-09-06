American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 455,604 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,604 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $46,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN opened at $30.18 on Monday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 73.61.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.