Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.55 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $22,239,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

