Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $37,836.73 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.36. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAX. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

