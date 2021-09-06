Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,026 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Brooks Automation worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 183.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 92.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.