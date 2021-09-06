LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LTC Properties stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

