Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $34.76 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

