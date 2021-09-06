US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

