US Bancorp DE Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMN opened at $116.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $117.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

