JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,310 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 221.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD.com stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

