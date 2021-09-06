Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.82 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.