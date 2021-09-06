Bbva USA Takes $133,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after buying an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

