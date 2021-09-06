Bbva USA Makes New $123,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Amcor stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,345 shares of company stock worth $14,911,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.