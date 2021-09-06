Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 850 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Balchem by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 25,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Balchem by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC opened at $140.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.97. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $142.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

