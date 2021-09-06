Bbva USA Invests $103,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

