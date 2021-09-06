1,683 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Trimble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $94.86 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

