Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $33,387,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $20,390,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAB opened at $71.69 on Monday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

