PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

