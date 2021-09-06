Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,033 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $51,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after buying an additional 175,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

