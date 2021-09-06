W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $53,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

