Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells $82,400.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivaNova alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00.

LIVN stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LivaNova by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.