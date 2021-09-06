John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.