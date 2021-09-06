John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
