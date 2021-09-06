Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ARE opened at C$21.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.08.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.3018741 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

