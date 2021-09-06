Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SPMYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

SPMYY stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.80. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

