Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after buying an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.32 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.