Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.32 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
