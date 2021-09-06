Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,320. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

