J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,722 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $73,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $86,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.