3,595 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fastly by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Fastly by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at $241,110,141.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,265 shares of company stock worth $6,713,609. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.08. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.