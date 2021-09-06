J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $76,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 64.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

