FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $216.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

