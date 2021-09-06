Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 938 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $249.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $250.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.55.

