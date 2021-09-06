Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Roku were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

ROKU stock opened at $342.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.56. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,023 shares of company stock worth $206,324,351. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

