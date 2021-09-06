Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 256,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205,351 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,077,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 113,462 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.27 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

