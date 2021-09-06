Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,895 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.