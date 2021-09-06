iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $68.44 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.