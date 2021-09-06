Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.