FDx Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

NYSE URI opened at $351.37 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

