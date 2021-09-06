Morgan Stanley Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.09% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDHQ. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 412.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 617.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $32.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

