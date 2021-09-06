15,641 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

