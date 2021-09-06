FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $329,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after purchasing an additional 147,379 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of POR opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

