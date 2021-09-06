Morgan Stanley Sells 35,756 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIRS. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.